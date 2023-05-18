Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,625 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $357,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 661,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,954 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.01. 927,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

