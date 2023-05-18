Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELROF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

