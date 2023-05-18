EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
EMCORE Stock Performance
EMKR opened at $0.88 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.
