EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMKR opened at $0.88 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

About EMCORE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.