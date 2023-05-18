Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.58.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.95. 31,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.21. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.93. The stock has a market cap of C$15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Company Profile

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.23. Emera had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2657032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.