Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Heronetta Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 5.9% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.89. 2,268,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 293.26%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.