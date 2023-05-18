Energi One Day Volume Reaches $106,642.27 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Energi has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $4.89 million and $106,642.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00054593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,657,555 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.