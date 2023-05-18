Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Articles

