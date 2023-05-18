ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENGlobal stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Monday. 35,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,659. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

