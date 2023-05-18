Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $602.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

