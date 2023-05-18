ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.29 ($14.45) and last traded at €13.35 ($14.51). 6,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.39 ($14.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.22 and its 200 day moving average is €13.64.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.