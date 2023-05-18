EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,806 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 2.00% of EnPro Industries worth $45,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.