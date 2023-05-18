Entain (LON:ENT) Shares Down 0.2%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,465 ($18.35) and last traded at GBX 1,473 ($18.45). Approximately 931,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,009,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,476.50 ($18.50).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.80) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,947.86 ($24.40).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.02. The company has a market cap of £8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75.

Entain Dividend Announcement

Entain Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.