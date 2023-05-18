Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Gino J. Baroni Acquires 1,090 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Gino J. Baroni purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

EBTC opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3,046.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 399,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

