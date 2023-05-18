Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Financial Review

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -73.19% -34.73% -18.58% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Genius Brands International has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.51, meaning that its stock price is 1,651% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $62.30 million 1.31 -$45.60 million ($2.00) -1.27 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Genius Brands International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

