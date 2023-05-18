Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $795.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Argus from $720.00 to $795.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.28.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $728.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.84. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

