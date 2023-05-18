Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($3.42).
Elevation Oncology Stock Up 5.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 516,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
