Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($3.42).

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 516,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

