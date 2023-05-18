Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

