Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.