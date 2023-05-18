Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaccitech plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaccitech in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaccitech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

In other news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the third quarter worth about $4,844,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

