Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,778,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

