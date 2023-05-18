Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE ERO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 57,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3,250.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 1,171,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after buying an additional 809,184 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter worth $10,194,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 142.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

