Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, May 19th.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $5.00. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 197.22%.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.