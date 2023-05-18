Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, May 19th.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $5.00. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 197.22%.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

