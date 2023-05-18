ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

