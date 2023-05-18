Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Euroseas Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,030. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.45 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 59.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

