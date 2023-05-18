EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,187,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441,246 shares.The stock last traded at $4.21 and had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.