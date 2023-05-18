Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE EPM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 154,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,804. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.55.
About Evolution Petroleum
