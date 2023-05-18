Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 154,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,804. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

