Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Buys £133,050 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.33) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($166,666.67).
Experian Price Performance
Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,794 ($35.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The company has a market capitalization of £25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,335.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,704.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,826.69. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($28.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($39.58).
Experian Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,365.85%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
