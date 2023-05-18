Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Buys £133,050 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.33) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($166,666.67).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,794 ($35.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The company has a market capitalization of £25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,335.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,704.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,826.69. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($28.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($39.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,365.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.71) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,996.17 ($37.53).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

