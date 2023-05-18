Exscientia (EXAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 428.70%. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

