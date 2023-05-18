Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

XOM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $425.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.