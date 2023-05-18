Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.07.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $423.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,669,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,688.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 79,310 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

