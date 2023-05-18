EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.5 %

EZPW stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $486.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EZCORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 267,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,638,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,305,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

