EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
EZCORP Stock Up 0.5 %
EZPW stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $486.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
