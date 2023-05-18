F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $139.18 on Thursday. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $1,380,158 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.