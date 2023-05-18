Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
Several brokerages recently commented on FBGGF. DNB Markets cut shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Handelsbanken cut shares of Fabege AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.
Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.
