Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $436.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $645,358 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

