Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Trimmed by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 5.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.16% of Fastenal worth $42,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 410,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

