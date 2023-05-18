Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 8,783 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $115,672.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $71,878.52.

On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $42,354.99.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $19,655.40.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $101,010.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,422. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.