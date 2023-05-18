FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
FAT Brands Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.
About FAT Brands
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.