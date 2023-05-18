Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FURCF. Morgan Stanley lowered Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

Shares of FURCF remained flat at $20.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

