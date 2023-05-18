FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,093 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 108,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 106,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

