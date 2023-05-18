FDx Advisors Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 709,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,911. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

