FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Down 0.8 %

Novartis stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.46. 412,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

