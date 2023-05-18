FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 1,902,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,735,709. The stock has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

