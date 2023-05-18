FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,242 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 238,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,809. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

