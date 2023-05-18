FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,317 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $147.01. 199,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

