FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 103,619 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,619 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 973,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,669,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 434,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.