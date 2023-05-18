FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,386 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 2,018,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,915,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.