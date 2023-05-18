Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.21 million and $1.22 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,907.24 or 1.00059741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9298179 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $2,205,980.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.