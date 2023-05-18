Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Fei USD has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

