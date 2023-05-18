Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.83

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 93631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSZ shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. The company has a market cap of C$576.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.44.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.099844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

