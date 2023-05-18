Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.75. 6,459,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,800,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.