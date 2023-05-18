Financial Management Network Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $54,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,198. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

